French Senate delegation meets FS Misri; discusses defence, global challenges, and bilateral roadmap

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The French Embassy in India on Tuesday thanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for hosting the French Senate's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence & the Armed Forces, highlighting the strength of the India-France partnership.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy posted, "Thank you Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for hosting the French Senate's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence & the Armed Forces, and the very interesting and fruitful discussions on France-India ties, global issues and steps to build on PM Modi's recent France visit."

India and France have long maintained close, friendly relations rooted in a Strategic Partnership launched on 26 January 1998. This was India's first-ever strategic partnership and continues to be one of its most comprehensive, with both nations committed to enhancing their strategic autonomy through expanded bilateral cooperation.

The foundation of this partnership rests on strong engagement in defence and security, civil nuclear energy, and space exploration, now bolstered by a growing Indo-Pacific collaboration.

In recent years, India-France ties have grown to include cooperation in maritime security, digital and cyber technology, advanced computing, counterterrorism, and sustainable development.

The bilateral relationship is driven by shared democratic values, a commitment to multilateralism, and a rules-based international order. Regular high-level exchanges, defence deals, joint military exercises, and deepening technological and climate collaborations are shaping a new trajectory for this partnership.

The year 2023 marked a historic milestone as both countries celebrated 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France from 13-14 July 2023 as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day, during which the two sides adopted the ambitious 'Horizon 2047' roadmap.

The document outlines a joint vision for the next 25 years, which will coincide with the centenary of India's independence and 100 years of diplomatic ties with France.

Cultural diplomacy has also played a key role. The 'Namaste France' Festival in Paris, held from July 6-9, 2023, drew over 20,000 attendees and showcased India's diverse artistic and culinary heritage. France is also home to a large Indian diaspora, with significant populations in both mainland France and its overseas territories, and over 50 active Indian community organisations contributing to people-to-people engagement. (ANI)

