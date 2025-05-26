DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / French Senate panel concludes India visit aimed at strengthens strategic ties

French Senate panel concludes India visit aimed at strengthens strategic ties

A French Senate delegation led by Senator Catherine Dumas visited India from May 18 to 23, 2025, to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. They met Indian officials, toured defence and technology centres, and discussed joint projects in areas like defence, space, and sustainable development. The visit highlighted the strong partnership and commitment to work together on future collaborations.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:21 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A high-level delegation from the French Senate led by Senator Catherine Dumas, concluded an official visit to India from May 18 to 23, 2025, aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Advertisement

The delegation of France's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, which included Senators Marie-Arlette Carlotti, Hugues Saury, and Philippe Folliot, built on previous visits to Indonesia (2022) and Japan (2024) and followed up on the 2020 Senate report titled "India, a Strategic Partner."

During the visit to New Delhi, the senators held bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri focusing on global and regional developments, defence cooperation, and the Indo-French strategic partnership.

Advertisement

The group also engaged with Indian parliamentarians from the Standing Committees on Defence and External Affairs, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor. The delegation received a guided tour of India's new Parliament building, symbolising institutional friendship between the two nations.

At the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the French delegation met with Chairman Samir V. Kamat to discuss opportunities for joint development and technological cooperation under the India-France Defence Industrial Roadmap.

Advertisement

The senators also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and interacted with the French community, including a visit to the French Institute in India.

The delegation then travelled to Bengaluru to visit Digantara, a leading Indian space-tech start-up, and the Thales Engineering Competence Centre, highlighting Indo-French collaboration in aerospace and defence innovation.

The senators also toured the National Gallery of Modern Art and met with the local French community.

In Mumbai, the delegation toured the SUEZ water treatment facility, reflecting shared interests in sustainable urban infrastructure. The group also visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, a key player in India's naval sector involved in building Scorpene/Kalvari-class submarines under technology transfer from France's Naval Group.

The visit concluded with strategic discussions at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) with ORF Vice President Dhaval Desai and Vice Admiral Girish Luthra (Retd.).

The visit reinforced the strong and multifaceted partnership between India and France, emphasising mutual cooperation in defence, technology, and sustainable development.

Both sides expressed optimism about deepening ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration, further solidifying the strategic relationship in the years ahead. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper