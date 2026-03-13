French soldier killed, several others injured, in attack in Erbil region of Iraq: Emmanuel Macron

Paris [France], March 13 (ANI): A French soldier was killed while several suffered injuries in an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed.

Macron, in a post on X, confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins lost his life during the attack.

"Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq. To his family, to his brothers in arms, I want to express all the affection and solidarity of the Nation. Several of our soldiers have been wounded. France stands by their side and with their loved ones," he said in a post on X.

France Forces are engaged in the fight against Daesh since 2015 in Iraq. He strongly condemned the attack, saying "the war in Iran cannot justify such attacks."

Meanwhile, A pro-Iranian group in Iraq warned that French interests "in Iraq and the region" would be "under targeting fire" after the arrival of a French aircraft carrier, France 24 reported.

The statement on the Telegram page of the Ashab Alkahf group came as French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of a French soldier and the injury of several others in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier, Iran's state media had cited the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Military to claim that the US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in Western Iraq.

The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six of the service members on board had been killed.

Press TV reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release. However, it denied any incident of Hostile fire.

"Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely," the release said. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM posted on X.

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia. on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations. (ANI)

