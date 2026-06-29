French Transport minister calls plane mishap "terrible tragedy," says investigation is on

Paris [France], June 29 (ANI): France's Minister of Transport Philippe Tabarot on Monday visited the site of an accident that claimed 11 lives after a plane carrying people on a skydiving trip crashed in the town of Tomblaine, in northeastern France.

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According to Al Jazeera, the aircraft went down at 11am local time on Sunday, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.

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In a post on X, Tabarot said, "Deep emotion as I visited today, alongside Laurent Nunez, the site of the terrible accident that claimed the lives of 11 people and plunged entire families into mourning, together with the mobilized rescue services and the territory's elected officials. The Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses visited the scene today and has opened an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of this tragic accident."

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