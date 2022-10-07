French writer Annie Ernaux gets Nobel for literature

Stockholm, October 6

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for “the courage and clinical acuity” in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality.

Her works dwell on personal experiences Annie Ernaux is the first French woman to win the prize; just the 17th woman among 119 Nobel literature laureates

Her autobiographies explore personal experiences — love, abortion and shame

Much of her material came out of her experiences being raised in a working-class family in Normandy

In explaining its choice, the Swedish Academy said Ernaux (82) “consistently and from different angles examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class”.

The first French woman to win the literature prize, Ernaux said winning was “a responsibility”.

“I was very surprised ... I never thought it would be on my landscape as a writer,” Ernaux told the media. “It is a great responsibility ... to testify, not necessarily in terms of my writing, but to testify with accuracy and justice in relation to the world.”

She has previously said that writing is a political act, opening our eyes to social inequality. “And for this purpose she uses language as ‘a knife’, as she calls it, to tear apart the veils of imagination,” the academy said.

Her debut novel was “Les Armoires Vides” in 1974, but she gained international recognition following the publication of “Les Années” in 2008, translated into “The Years” in 2017. Unlike in previous books, in “The Years,” Ernaux wrote in the third person, calling her character “she” rather than “I”. The book received numerous awards and honours.

Born to a modest family of grocers from Normandy in northern France, Annie Ernaux wrote in a frank, direct style about class and how she struggled to adopt the codes and habits of the French bourgeoisie while staying true to her working class background. — Agencies