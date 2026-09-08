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Home / World / Fresh impetus to India-Morocco defence cooperation: Inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting held in New Delhi

Fresh impetus to India-Morocco defence cooperation: Inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting held in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco took place in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to Ministry of Defence,"The two sides discussed areas of mutual interest in the field of training and education, peacekeeping operations, military exercises, medical cooperation, cyber defence and defence industries. They agreed to further expand defence ties as bilateral cooperation is moving towards its 70th anniversary in 2027."

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The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence  Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani.

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The Indian delegation comprised officers from the Department of Defence, the three Services, HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Department of Defence Production, DG Armed Forces Medical Services, DRDO and Ministry of External Affairs.

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The Moroccan delegation is on a visit to India from September 7 to 10. Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani commenced his visit by paying tribute to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The Moroccan delegation also interacted with defence industries at DPSU Bhawan, New Delhi, to get first-hand exposure to India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities. Both sides agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in the field of co-production, joint ventures, technology collaborations, maintenance and sustainment.

The delegation will be visiting Army Hospital (Research and Referral) to get an overview of India’s military medicine capabilities.

An MoU on cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries was signed during the visit of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to Morocco in September 2025. The visit provided fresh momentum to bilateral defence relations. The JDC meeting is a part of the institutional mechanism set up through the MoU. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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