Moscow [Russia], October 29 (ANI): Russian Air defence systems have destroyed about 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching the city, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Russian Media. The mayor added that emergency services are currently working at the site where fragments of the intercepted drones fell.

According to Russian News site Izvestia, new air defence systems are forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to change drone routes, these systems are capable of influencing enemy tactics even before intercepting air targets. Air defence systems also intercepted another 10 drones heading toward the capital, after a group of 15 drones had been destroyed.

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Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) imposed restrictions on flights at three of the region's four major airports: Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky. While restrictions have been lifted at Zhukovsky, temporary limits are still in place at the ohter two facilities.

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The Kyiv Independent reported that residents of Moscow Oblast reported a series of explosions near Naro-Fominsk, a town located some 50 kilometres southwest of the capital.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday addressed the relationship between Kyiv and Washington regarding strategies to end "Russia’s invasion", emphasising that while he shares US President Donald Trump's goal of ending the conflict, the two leaders favour different tools to achieve peace. Highlighting Ukraine’s unique historical perspective, Zelenskyy argued that his background gives him a clearer understanding of the Kremlin and the psychological factors driving Russian leadership.

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"President Trump and I are on the same side when we speak about ending Russia’s war, but we see different instruments for achieving that goal. My philosophy is that Putin is a deeply Soviet person, both in his reality and mentality. We know it because my generation was born in the Soviet Union. When Putin is lying, we feel it. We were neighbours with the Russians for so many years. That's why I think we understand the Russians more clearly than the United States," Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Sun.

Zelenskyy drew a line between Washington’s global security perspective and Ukraine's direct experience with Russian society and state control.

"The United States, considering global security, can discuss different topics with the Russians," Zelenskyy explained. "But we understand the mentality of both Putin and the Russian people, their soldiers and civilians. When they are ready to do something, and when they fear Putin because they know they can be imprisoned. If they don’t go and kill Ukrainians, Putin will sanction them in his own way."

On Wednesday, Kyiv Post reported that Russian forces had struck a Chernihiv municipal veterinary and animal sterilization centre with a missile wounding three women. Several animals were also injured in this attack.

With both sides hardening their position, the conflict shows no signs of drawing to a close. (ANI)

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