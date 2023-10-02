Fresno 2nd US city to ban caste discrimination

PTI

Washington: Fresno in California has become the second city in the United States to ban caste discrimination after the City Council unanimously passed a resolution by including two new protected categories in its municipal code, according to a media report. Earlier in February, Seattle had outlawed caste discrimination. PTI

2 Indians shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize

london: Deep Narayan Nayak, a primary school teacher from West Bengal, and Hari Krishna Patacharu, an English teacher from Andhra Pradesh, have made it to the top 50 shortlist for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize unveiled in London recently. PTI

Contemporary retelling of Mahabharata begins

london: A new contemporary retelling of the Mahabharata opened in London on Sunday, incorporating several Indian musical and dance art forms and bringing together a worldwide cast of characters. It will runs at Barbican Theatre until next weekend.

#United States of America USA #Washington