From bicycles at Thumba to lunar South Pole: India marks 80th Independence Day with major space expansion

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the nation marks a defining turning point in its journey towards the stars. From transporting rocket components on bicycles through the coastal village of Thumba to becoming the first country to soft-land near the Moon's unexplored South Pole, India's space programme has evolved into a globally competitive, multi-billion-dollar ecosystem driven by cutting-edge science and private enterprise.

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The dawn of this new era was underscored on July 18, 2026, when Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram 1 Test Flight 1 successfully reached Low Earth Orbit at approximately 450 kilometres and deployed its payloads.

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Developed by a team of young Indian engineers with an average age of 28, the maiden flight of Vikram 1 made Skyroot the first Indian private company to place a rocket into orbit, signalling a massive structural shift in how the country reaches space.

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This achievement stands in stark contrast to the country's humble beginnings. In 1962, under the visionary patronage of Vikram Sarabhai and physicist Kalpathi Ramakrishna Ramanathan, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established.

Just a year later, on November 21, 1963, India made its space debut by launching a small sounding rocket for upper atmospheric studies from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station in Kerala.

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In those early days, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and the launch team faced basic logistical hurdles, negotiating land acquisition from a local church, resettling villagers, and transporting rocket components to the launch pad on bicycles, all before successfully launching in the presence of distinguished scientists, including Dr Homi Bhabha.

INCOSPAR laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969. Guided by visionaries like Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, the space programme gradually expanded its ambitions.

Early international collaboration played a critical role, notably with the erstwhile Soviet Union, which launched India's first satellite, Aryabhata, on a Kosmos 3M rocket in 1975 and provided training in satellite communications and mission operations during the 1960s and 1970s.

By the 1990s, India achieved a major leap with the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Despite an initial setback in 1994, the PSLV went on to accomplish a remarkable streak of over 50 successful missions.

Astronomical research gained momentum when India approved its first astronomy satellite in 1996--two decades after Sarabhai's passing--which eventually launched in 2015.

The turn of the century saw India set its sights on deep space. Chandrayaan 1, launched in 2008, created global history in 2009 by detecting water ice and hydroxyl on the lunar surface.

Interplanetary capabilities were further demonstrated with the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), launched in 2013, which entered Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, and operated for over eight years despite a planned six-month lifespan.

Science capabilities continued to scale with AstroSat, the solar mission Aditya-L1--positioned 1.5 million km away at the L1 point with over 27 TB of public solar data released--and XPoSat in January 2024 for X-ray polarisation astronomy.

Lunar exploration reached an unprecedented peak on August 23, 2023, when Chandrayaan 3 created history as the first spacecraft to soft-land near the Moon's South Pole, an achievement now commemorated annually as National Space Day.

Today, India's space ecosystem is powered by both its national space agency and a thriving private sector. Strategic reforms initiated in 2020 opened the sector to non-government entities, followed by the Indian Space Policy 2023, liberalised FDI rules in February 2024, and the Norms, Guidelines and Procedures (NGP) 2024 framework.

These reforms have defined the roles of key institutions. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, has seen its revenue rise from Rs 321.77 crore in FY 2021-22 to over Rs 3,000 crore in FY 2024-25, signing 118 Technology Transfer Agreements for 83 ISRO technologies.

Simultaneously, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) acts as a single-window regulator, facilitating 71 ISRO technology transfers as of January 2026 and granting 113 authorisations to 52 Non-Government Entities by mid-2026.

Financial support mechanisms--including the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme, the Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund, the Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, and the Rs 75 crore Satellite Bus as a Service (SBaaS) Scheme--are giving space start-ups the capital required to scale.

As a result, registered space start-ups in India have surged from just 1 in 2014 to around 440 by August 2026.

Private investment climbed nearly six-fold from USD 100.5 million in 2021-22 to USD 618.5 million by March 31, 2026, with USD 187 million recorded in 2026 alone.

Valued at USD 9 billion as of August 2026, India's space economy is projected to reach USD 40-45 billion over the next decade.

Landmark initiatives such as the Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP), backed by Rs 1,200 crore in private commitments, will yield India's first privately owned Earth observation satellite constellation.

India's operational transport capabilities now rely on four indigenous launch vehicles: PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

Between July 2023 and June 2026, India completed 12 launch vehicle missions carrying 11 national satellites and nine international payloads.

Commercial demand continues to rise, with foreign satellite launches increasing from 35 before 2014 to 399 as of January 2026.

To meet demand, launch capacity is expanding beyond Sriharikota's two launch pads, with a third pad in progress and a new launch site emerging at Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

Internationally, India maintains over 300 space cooperation agreements across 61 countries and five multilateral organisations.

Indigenous navigation autonomy has also advanced via the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

Second-generation satellites NVS-01 and NVS-02 were launched in May 2023 and January 2025, with NVS-03 ready for launch and NVS-04 and NVS-05 under advanced realisation.

NavIC is now integrated into critical infrastructure, including power-grid synchronisation, real-time train tracking, geo-tagging systems, and commercial mobile chipsets.

Looking ahead, India is stepping boldly into human spaceflight and complex orbital manoeuvres.

In January 2025, the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) made India the fourth nation to demonstrate autonomous space docking and undocking.

Further docking experiments--SPADEX-2 and SPADEX-3--are being studied to support future operations, including crew, sample, and propellant transfers.

Progress in human spaceflight was further highlighted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful participation as the first Indian astronaut on the ISS via the Axiom-4 mission between June 25 and July 15, 2025.

The Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, expanded in September 2024 to an outlay of Rs 20,193 crore across eight total missions, aims to send a crew of three Indian astronauts to a 400-km orbit for a three-day mission.

The first uncrewed experimental flight featuring the Vyommitra half-humanoid is targeted for Q4 2026, with the crewed launch planned for 2027.

This initiative builds towards the five-module Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with its first module BAS-01 targeted for launch by 2028 and full operationalisation by 2035.

Deep-space exploration plans remain equally robust, featuring Chandrayaan-4 in 2027 for lunar sample collection and return, Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX in partnership with JAXA to study lunar water at the South Pole, and the Venus Orbiter Mission in March 2028 to study atmospheric and geological conditions using advanced aerobraking.

To power these ambitious goals, ISRO is actively developing next-generation hardware: a 200-tonne thrust semi-cryogenic engine, a semi-cryogenic booster stage for LVM3, booster recovery using Vertical Take-off and Vertical Landing (VTVL) technology, the LOX-Methane-powered Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a Winged Orbital Re-entry Vehicle for the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) programme, and atmospheric air-breathing propulsion systems.

On its 80th Independence Day, India's space story reflects a confident nation transitioning from basic capabilities to global space leadership, unlocking new economic frontiers while pushing the boundaries of human exploration. (ANI)

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