From disruption to opportunity: J-K youth, women take centre stage at Geneva dialogue

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): The changing aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir’s younger generation, the growing role of women and the transition from conflict towards development and opportunity were highlighted at a side event organised by the Shivi Development Society (SDS) in Geneva on Wednesday.

The event, titled “Empowering Tomorrow: Youth Innovation, Gender Equality and the Transition to Peace (in Jammu and Kashmir),” was held on the sidelines of the 63rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, 2026.

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Speaking at the event, Harleen Kour, Radio Jockey and social activist, recalled experiencing repeated strikes and shutdowns during her school years, which disrupted her education. She said her presence in Geneva represented the journey of a young Kashmiri from an environment of uncertainty to an international platform.

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“The old story that Kashmir was known for, it is writing something else now,” Kour said, highlighting entrepreneurship, skill development, employment and innovation as areas in which young people are increasingly engaging. She also emphasised the participation of women, saying girls were breaking barriers on both national and international platforms.

Narender Kumar, Executive Director, SDS and moderator of the session, said the discussion sought to present a different dimension of the region’s experience. “The positive stories and the way in which J&K, especially the new generation, is moving forward, including in sports, need to be shared,” he said.

Kumar also referred to changes in legal and institutional frameworks, including the application of national laws and measures relating to women’s rights. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, extended a number of central laws to the Union Territory, including the National Commission for Women Act.

The session also featured Tehmina Rizvi, author and research scholar, and Seerat Gowhar Mir, corporate lawyer and social activist. The discussion focused on youth participation, gender equality, entrepreneurship and sustainable development as pathways for the region’s next generation. (ANI)

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