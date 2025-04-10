New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Foreign and legal experts have hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India as a "milestone" in the country's fight against terrorism.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said the government has worked "tirelessly and silently" for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana.

While speaking with ANI, Sachdev said, "There is no doubt, extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India is a milestone in our global fight against terrorism. It is absolutely the win and result of our consistent diplomatic engagement, legal engagement and perseverance. Our government has worked tirelessly and silently..."

Calling Rana's extradition a "victory of law," foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen told ANI, " The government should get the credit for this... this govt showed a commitment to this...we will never forget or spare (accused)..."

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi called the extradition a "great achievement" of the Indian government.

"It is a great achievement of this government and it shows the efforts led by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the External Affairs Minister, the credit goes to them that a person so evil and such a dreaded terrorist who is responsible for the killings of scores of people and creating mayhem in Mumbai, a conspirator with David Headley has been brought swiftly to India...It's only the last two years that the court finally in America approved the extradition...This shows the diplomatic channels working feverishly between the government of India and the US...I am sure that he will get appropriate punishment for his sins," Rohatgi told ANI.

International Council of Jurists President, Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala also asserted that US President Donald Trump is against terrorism.

While speaking with the reporters, Aggarwala said, "Trump government took special interest and allowed Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India... Donald Trump himself making a statement on this as soon as his government came into power shows that he is against terrorism..."

On Thursday, Rana arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann, who are leading the National Investigation Agency (NIA) prosecution, were seen arriving at Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of Rana's appearance before the court.

Ahead of Rana's court appearance, Delhi Police swiftly cleared the court complex. Authorities vacated the premises entirely and instructed media personnel to leave, citing security and safety concerns. No individuals were allowed inside the complex as part of heightened security measures surrounding the event. The decision to restrict access was made to ensure the safety of all involved.

The NIA said today that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

The District Court for the Central District of California had ordered his extradition on 16th May 2023. Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, which were also denied.

The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said. (ANI)

