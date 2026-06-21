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Home / World / From Nairobi to Dar es Salaam: Yoga takes centre stage across East Africa

From Nairobi to Dar es Salaam: Yoga takes centre stage across East Africa

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], June 21 (ANI): The 12th International Day of Yoga was marked by widespread enthusiasm across East Africa on Sunday, with significant celebrations held in Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

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In Nairobi, the Oshwal Centre Grounds hosted more than 2,500 attendees who gathered to observe the occasion under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. The event, which drew a diverse crowd including members of the diplomatic corps, Kenyan government officials, business leaders, and the Indian diaspora, was honoured by the presence of the Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi, who served as the Chief Guest.

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Regarding the activities held in the Kenyan capital, the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X that "the celebrations featured captivating Rhythmic Yoga and Stick Yoga performances before participants joined in the Common Yoga Protocol, showcasing the myriad physical health benefits and mental well-being that yoga embodies."

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The venue also featured dedicated Ayurveda stalls, providing guests a chance to explore India's traditional medicinal practices. Reflecting on the significance of the turnout, the High Commission added that "the large participation reflected the growing popularity of yoga in Kenya and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Kenya."

Regional celebrations extended to Dar es Salaam, where the High Commission of India coordinated a gathering of over 2,500 enthusiasts. This grand event was graced by Steven Kiruswa, Tanzania's Deputy Minister of Minerals, alongside numerous Ambassadors and heads of international organisations.

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Meanwhile, in Addis Ababa, the Embassy of India collaborated with local instructors to host a vibrant event for more than 300 participants.

The global observance also drew recognition from the highest levels of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the practice's global impact in a post on X: "From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths and cultures find calm, build strength and live with purpose. It teaches us mindfulness, respect and care for ourselves, for our planet and for one another."

Emphasising the day's thematic focus, the Secretary-General concluded: "On this Yoga Day, let's extend that care to the older members of our human family and build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life. Namaste!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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