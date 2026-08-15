From Nepal to Latvia, global wishes pour in as India celebrates 80th Independence Day, hailing friendship, progress, shared future

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah, leaders and institutions from across the world extended their greetings to India as it celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, highlighting the deep-rooted ties, people-to-people bonds and growing cooperation between India and the international community.

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The Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal, in a statement attributed to Balen Shah, extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the people of India on the occasion.

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"On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the friendly people and Government of India," the Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal said in a post on X.

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It expressed hope that the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India would continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

"May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead," the post added.

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Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the ocassion.

"Warm felicitations to President Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and our dear friends, the people of India, on the occasion of India's Independence Day," Solih said in a post on X.

He described India's journey since 1947 as an inspiration for developing countries such as the Maldives on their own democratic path.

"May the close ties of cooperation and friendship that exist between Maldives-India grow ever stronger," he added.

Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also conveyed its greetings to India on the occasion.

"Happy Independence Day to India from Latvia! Wishing India continued progress, unity, and prosperity," the ministry said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs marked the occasion with a message calling upon Indians to reaffirm their collective resolve towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Committing ourselves to the service of our nation. TeamMEA wishes all Indians, at home and abroad, a happy Independence Day," the MEA said in a post on X.

The ministry also called for a renewed commitment to fulfilling the vision of a developed India by 2047.

"Let's reaffirm our collective resolve to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the post added.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green joined the celebrations, sharing visuals of the Australian High Commission illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

"The High Commission is glowing in saffron, white & green, with our team proudly dressing in the colours of the Indian tricolour," Green said in a post on X.

"From all of us, a very Happy Independence Day to Indians across the globe," he added.

The Irish Embassy in India also extended its greetings to Indians on the 80th Independence Day, while reflecting on the evolution of Ireland-India relations.

"Happy 80th Independence Day, India! Warm wishes from the Embassy & CG Mumbai to Indians everywhere," the Irish Embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy noted that the celebrations came at a significant moment as it prepares to move from its Malcha Marg office to a new, larger premises.

"A fitting moment to celebrate how far the Ireland-India relationship has come & all that lies ahead," it said.

The messages from Nepal, the Maldives, Latvia, Australia and Ireland reflect the broad international goodwill towards India as the country marks eight decades of Independence.

Earlier in the day, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended warm greetings to President Murmu, PM Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated India on the "joyous occasion" of its 80th Independence Day and underscored the robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and India.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 80th Independence Day," Tharman said.

He noted that the bilateral relationship is underpinned by close people-to-people ties and has expanded across several emerging areas, including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

"Our cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing," his letter read.

The Singapore President said the two countries could draw on their "complementary strengths" to identify new opportunities for the benefit of their peoples.

He also highlighted the shared interest of Singapore and India in maintaining a peaceful, open and connected region, saying Singapore would continue to work closely with India on strengthening regional integration and resilience.

Israeli President Herzog also extended his greetings to India, celebrating the close friendship between the two countries.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!" Herzog said in a post on X.

"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he added.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, the greetings also underscore the growing importance of partnerships based on friendship, cooperation, shared aspirations and people-to-people connections. (ANI)

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