From "restart" to "further enhancement": Xi Jinping outlines four-point plan for steady, long-term China-India ties in talks with PM Modi

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday outlined a four-point approach for the “steady and long-term development” of China-India relations, stressing strategic understanding, win-win cooperation, mutual respect and inclusive multilateral engagement during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders exchanged “candid and in-depth views” and reached an important consensus on China and India becoming partners.

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Xi said China has consistently viewed and developed its relations with India from a strategic and long-term perspective. He noted that he and PM Modi have met twice over the past two years, guiding bilateral relations from a “restart” to a “further enhancement”.

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“China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said.

He said institutional exchanges between the two countries had gradually resumed, the cooperation agenda had continued to expand and bilateral trade had reached a new high.

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“This situation has not come easily and should be cherished,” Xi added.

The Chinese President said China and India have different national conditions but can “fully learn from each other's strengths, support each other, achieve mutual success, and develop together”.

Xi outlined four points that he said should guide the steady and long-term development of China-India relations.

First, he called for both sides to “calibrate our direction with an objective and rational strategic understanding”, asserting that China and India are partners, not rivals, and opportunities, not threats, for each other's development.

He said the strategic assessment was based on the development stages of the two countries and the international environment and was aligned with the common interests of both nations and their people.

Second, Xi called for mutual success through win-win cooperation, saying development should remain the “greatest common denominator” between the two countries.

He advocated strengthening friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, including expanding people-to-people exchanges and direct flights to improve the public opinion foundation for bilateral ties.

The Chinese President also called for both sides to address each other's economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Third, Xi called for eliminating interference through political wisdom, mutual respect and understanding.

He said China and India should remain committed to the parallel development and mutual promotion of bilateral relations and border issues while maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Fourth, he called for benefiting the world through open and inclusive multilateral cooperation.

Xi said China and India should support each other's presidency of BRICS and strengthen cooperation through multilateral platforms including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20.

He also called on the two countries to work together to address global challenges and “unequivocally defend international fairness and justice”.

The meeting also saw India and China reaffirm their commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025 and reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties.

PM Modi emphasised that “differences should not become disputes” and said the relationship should be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest”.

The Prime Minister also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations and underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.

“The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples,” the MEA said.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening people-to-people relations, including cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between India and China.

On economic and trade relations, the leaders underlined the need to address each other's concerns, including the structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, while facilitating meaningful and predictable market access, according to the MEA.

They further agreed to expand common ground on regional and global issues and work together in addressing shared challenges.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” Modi said.

The bilateral meeting came after BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and efforts to prevent further aggravation of the situation.

The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and urged greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

Xi also referred to the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the war had inflicted serious losses on people across the region and was against the common interests of the international community.

“The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” Xi said, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

“China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquillity to the Middle East,” he added.

The talks between PM Modi and President Xi took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

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