From Shunya to Ananta: India showcases its mathematical legacy at UN Campus in Nairobi

Nairobi [Kenya], September 9 (ANI): India's rich mathematical heritage, including its seminal contributions of zero and the decimal system, was showcased at the United Nations Campus in Nairobi on Wednesday through an interactive exhibition tracing how Indian mathematical ideas travelled across cultures and continents and contributed to the development of modern science and technology.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kenya stated that the interactive digital exhibition, “From Shunya to Ananta: The Indian Civilisation’s Contribution to Mathematics”, was inaugurated in the presence of Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura and High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika.

Advertisement

"The interactive digital exhibition “From Shunya to Ananta: The Indian Civilisation’s Contribution to Mathematics” was inaugurated today at the UN Campus in Nairobi in the presence of Director-General of UNON Zainab Hawa Bangura and High Commissioner of India Adarsh Swaika. The exhibition traces India’s seminal contributions to mathematics—including the concept of zero and the decimal system—and their diffusion across cultures and continents, shaping the development of modern mathematics, science and technology," the post read.

Advertisement

Organised by India in Kenya in collaboration with the UN Offices in Nairobi, the exhibition has been developed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Delhi, in partnership with the India International Centre (IIC), Delhi. It will remain open from September 9 to 10.

Addressing the gathering, Swaika described mathematics as a shared language of humanity that has crossed cultures, shaped science and transformed the modern world.

Advertisement

"At the heart of this story is zero or shunya —an idea that represents nothing, yet makes almost everything possible," Swaika said.

He highlighted India's contribution to the development of the decimal place-value system, noting that giving zero both a symbol and a place within the system helped transform counting into calculation and calculation into a universal tool of thought.

The High Commissioner also traced the evolution of Indian mathematical thought through the work of several renowned scholars.

He noted that ancient Indian texts preserved sophisticated geometric ideas, while Aryabhata made advances in astronomy, algebra, trigonometry and approximations of pi. Brahmagupta formulated rules for zero and negative numbers, while Bhaskara II contributed to algebra and astronomical computation.

Swaika also highlighted the later work of Indian scholars on infinite series, linking the historical journey from shunya (zero) to ananta (infinity) with India's broader intellectual tradition.

"This journey from zero to infinity is more than a historical timeline; it is a civilisational story of curiosity, abstraction, and application," he said.

He said the exhibition demonstrates how knowledge develops when societies pursue practical questions, preserve intellectual traditions and remain open to wonder.

Highlighting the relevance of hosting the exhibition at the United Nations, Swaika said mathematics belongs to all humanity and that India's contributions should be viewed alongside the global exchange of ideas that carried knowledge across regions, languages and generations.

The exhibition celebrates more than two millennia of Indian mathematical thought and highlights its relevance to contemporary technologies, while encouraging dialogue among civilisations, according to the Indian Embassy in Kenya.

Swaika said the exhibition was also being held at an appropriate time, coming shortly after the International Day of Literacy on September 8 and ahead of the International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South on September 16.

The exhibition had earlier been inaugurated at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in May in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior dignitaries from the UN system, where it was warmly appreciated by delegates of member states and other visitors.

Calling India's mathematical heritage a contribution to humanity's shared treasury of knowledge, Swaika invited visitors to explore the interactive exhibition and emphasised the importance of education, research and international cooperation.

The exhibition uses India's mathematical journey from zero to infinity to present a wider story of intellectual exchange and the enduring contribution of Indian civilisation to global knowledge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)