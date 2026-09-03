From Zorawar Tank to clean energy partnerships: PM Modi hails expansion of India-Belgium ties into strategic sectors

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed how the India-Belgium ties have expanded beyond traditional areas of cooperation to strategic sectors such as defence and clean energy, highlighting collaboration on the Zorawar tank and a major green ammonia project in Andhra Pradesh.

He made the observation while delivering joint remarks along with Belgian PM Bart De Wever here in the national capital.

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PM Modi welcomed his Belgian counterpart on his first visit to India and noted how PM De Wever, during his tenure as Antwerp's Mayor he extended support to India-Belgium Diamond trade and the Indian community.

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PM Modi recalled his visit to Belgium a decade ago and noted how strides have been made since then in the bilateral partnership.

“Today, the scope of our cooperation has expanded beyond traditional sectors to encompass strategic areas such as defense and clean energy. We are collaborating on modern defence equipment, such as the Zorawar tank. We are also developing one of the world's largest green ammonia projects in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh,” PM Modi said.

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He also highlighted the historic nature of the relationship and said, “The ties between India and Belgium are deeply rooted in history. The courage and sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers in Belgium during the First World War remain a vital part of our shared memory. Today, democratic values, a market economy, and strong people-to-people ties make us natural partners.”

Hailing the FTA signed between India and the EU the Prime Minister said the two countries has established an investment fast track-mechanism.

"Earlier this year, we concluded a historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union. This unprecedented cooperation between two of the world's largest democratic powers will further strengthen global stability, growth, and shared prosperity. India's sustained economic progress and this agreement have opened up new possibilities for our economic ties. Today, we have taken several significant steps to translate these possibilities into concrete results. We have established an 'Investment Fast-Track Mechanism' in India for Belgian companies. We have decided to make the India-Belgium Business Forum a regular mechanism. We will enhance synergy between the financial, fintech, and regulatory institutions of both nations, and through these measures, we will realize the goal of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years," he said.

"Today, we agreed to strengthen connections between our startups and enhance capacity building in the maritime sector. We will also reinforce cooperation in the university and research sectors, and we will soon sign a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to facilitate the movement of talent. Today we also held detailed discussions on regional and global developments. Both India and Belgium believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy," he said.

His remarks come as earlier on Thursday, the leaders held delegation-level talks. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West) Sibi George were among those present in the meeting.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as India continues to bolster its ties with the European Union and Europe.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is on a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology and connectivity.

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.

He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.

The visit comes amid increased momentum in India-Belgium relations, following the Belgian Economic Mission to India led by Princess Astrid in March 2025, which brought together 338 participants from companies, chambers of commerce, academia and public institutions and resulted in 38 MoUs.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken hailed India’s technological prowess and called for deepening partnership with India at the Defence Ministers’ Bilateral Meeting here in the national capital.

The presence of Belgium's Defence and Foreign Trade Minister and representatives of Belgian defence industries during De Wever's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to advance cooperation between the Indian and Belgian defence industrial ecosystems.

De Wever's visit is expected to build on the recent momentum in bilateral engagement and provide an opportunity to advance India-Belgium cooperation. (ANI)

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