Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday wrapped up his official visit to Colombo, during which he reiterated India's commitment to Sri Lanka under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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The official engagement marked Misri's first standalone visit to the island nation as Foreign Secretary, following his earlier visits as part of official delegations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2025 and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in April 2026.

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During his visit, the Foreign Secretary called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

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He also held bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, met Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and held separate meetings with representatives of both the Sri Lankan Tamil and Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) communities.

Bilateral discussions centred on a comprehensive review of existing cooperation, key ongoing projects, and mutual initiatives.

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Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the progress of multiple developmental ventures, including the USD 450 million reconstruction assistance provided in the wake of Cyclone Dithwah.

A key highlight was the exchange of two INR-denominated Line of Credit agreements: USD 250 million dedicated to railway initiatives and USD 100 million for livestock and priority sectors. The agreements were exchanged in the presence of President Dissanayaka by the High Commissioner of India and Sri Lanka's Treasury Secretary.

"Both sides also noted that reconstruction of damaged houses and construction of permanent bridges under the Dithwah Reconstruction Package, covered under a grant of USD 100 million, will commence shortly," the MEA stated.

"Progress has also been registered on the supply of medical equipment for a relocated Deniyaya Hospital, on which an MoU was signed on 13 July 2026, the supply of medical kiosks in Sri Lanka, and the supply of equipment to educational institutions across the island," the release added.

Additionally, both nations confirmed that work on the rehabilitation of the Northern Railway corridor under a USD 5 million grant has been completed, enabling the resumption of train services, while efforts continue towards launching an island-wide disaster warning system.

To enhance energy cooperation, both sides reviewed plans to fast-track the electricity grid interconnection project, the Sampur solar power project, and the development of Trincomalee as a regional energy hub.

The delegations directed officials to conclude the tender process for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity project at the earliest and initiate discussions on an MoU for the rehabilitation and modernisation of the Kankesanthurai harbour under a USD 61.5 million grant.

Both sides agreed to expedite the execution of an MoU expanding the 1990 Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service, fulfilling commitments made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 2025 visit, and noted that over 1,000 Sri Lankan professionals were trained in the first year of the capacity-building programme launched last year.

Addressing housing for the plantation sector, Misri urged Sri Lankan authorities to accelerate implementation under Phase IV of the Indian Housing Project, specifically the construction of 10,000 homes promised for the IOT community in 2017.

Economic partnership was another major focal point, with both nations welcoming initial discussions held in June to advance negotiations on updating the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, alongside the successful conclusion of talks on the India-Sri Lanka Social Security Agreement, which is expected to be signed soon.

The Foreign Secretary raised the long-standing issue of fishermen, requesting Sri Lanka's cooperation for the early release of detained Indian fishermen and their vessels, advocating a humanitarian approach grounded in livelihood needs.

Furthermore, Misri urged Sri Lanka's leadership to fulfil its commitment to conduct Provincial Council elections at the earliest and fully implement constitutional provisions to address the political aspirations of the Tamil population.

"He also welcomed President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka's assurances as contained in the Joint Statement of December 2024 that Sri Lankan territory shall not be permitted to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India and conveyed that this provides a strong foundation to build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial development partnership between India and Sri Lanka to fulfil the aspirations of our respective peoples for security and prosperity," the MEA noted.

The official visit reaffirmed New Delhi's ongoing commitment to implementing the vision established during President Dissanayaka's December 2024 visit and the bilateral agreements formalised during Prime Minister Modi's April 2025 visit. (ANI)

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