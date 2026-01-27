DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / FTA conclusion "significant milestone" in India-EU relations: PM Modi

FTA conclusion "significant milestone" in India-EU relations: PM Modi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday hailed the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a significant milestone.

Advertisement

The PM said that the agreement will deepen economic ties between the two parties.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement today marks a significant milestone in our relations. I thank all the leaders of Europe over the years for their constructive spirit and commitment in making this possible. This agreement will deepen economic ties, create opportunities for our people and strengthen the India-Europe partnership for a prosperous future."

Advertisement

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking on the India-EU FTA, said that both parties hope to bring the agreement into force in 2026.

Addressing a briefing in the national capital on Tuesday, Goyal was flanked by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

Advertisement

He said, "Every agreement stands on its own legs, and this is a wonderful agreement. It will be taken up on legal scrubbing on a fast-track basis, as we discussed today, and translated into 24 languages simultaneously. We do hope that we should be able to celebrate the entry into force of this agreement within calendar 2026."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India.

President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

This is the first visit by the leaders of the European Union as Guests of Honour for the Republic Day. It symbolises the growing closeness, depth and dynamism in India-EU relations, and their joint commitment and shared interest in shaping a resilient multipolar global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development.

The visit follows the historic visit of the European Union College of Commissioners led by President von der Leyen to India on 27-28 February 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts