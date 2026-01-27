FTA conclusion "significant milestone" in India-EU relations: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday hailed the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a significant milestone.

The PM said that the agreement will deepen economic ties between the two parties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement today marks a significant milestone in our relations. I thank all the leaders of Europe over the years for their constructive spirit and commitment in making this possible. This agreement will deepen economic ties, create opportunities for our people and strengthen the India-Europe partnership for a prosperous future."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking on the India-EU FTA, said that both parties hope to bring the agreement into force in 2026.

Addressing a briefing in the national capital on Tuesday, Goyal was flanked by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

He said, "Every agreement stands on its own legs, and this is a wonderful agreement. It will be taken up on legal scrubbing on a fast-track basis, as we discussed today, and translated into 24 languages simultaneously. We do hope that we should be able to celebrate the entry into force of this agreement within calendar 2026."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India.

President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

This is the first visit by the leaders of the European Union as Guests of Honour for the Republic Day. It symbolises the growing closeness, depth and dynamism in India-EU relations, and their joint commitment and shared interest in shaping a resilient multipolar global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development.

The visit follows the historic visit of the European Union College of Commissioners led by President von der Leyen to India on 27-28 February 2025. (ANI)

