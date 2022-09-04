Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

PTI

Cape Canaveral: NASA's new moon rocket sprang another fuel leak on Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier was also marred by escaping hydrogen. There was no immediate word on when it might try again. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October. “This is part of our space program: Be ready for the scrubs,” he added AP

Thousands flee as wildfires rage in California

Weed: Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of houses. The fire that began on Friday on or near a wood-products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed and then carried the flames away from the city. AP

41% minority workers in UK suffer racism at work

London: About 41% of black, brown and minority ethnic workers (BME) in the UK say they have "faced racism at work in the last five years", as per a latest study published by the Trades Union Congress. It also highlighted the reluctance of workers to report incidents of racist behaviour. About 44% said they did not report incidents because they "didn't believe it would be taken seriously". IANS

Indian man racially abused in Poland

London: An Indian man was racially abused in Poland, allegedly by an American, who called him a "parasite", "an invader" and told him to go back to his country. The victim, whose identity has not yet been established, was filmed in a video that went viral on social media. It is unclear in which city the video was shot. Social media users condemned the incident as "shameful display of racism". It is not clear what led to the conversation between them.