Gilgit [PoGB], March 25 (ANI): Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are grappling with rising inflation, with many alleging that policies imposed by Islamabad have intensified their daily hardships without offering any meaningful relief.

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A recent surge in fuel prices has triggered a sharp increase in transportation costs across the region, creating a ripple effect on the prices of essential commodities. From food items to basic household needs, the rising costs have significantly strained the finances of ordinary citizens in what locals describe as an already marginalised region.

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People in the region claim that economic decisions are being imposed without considering the ground realities. They allege that additional taxes and rising fuel costs are disproportionately impacting the poor, making survival increasingly difficult.

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Local journalist Feroz Shah highlighted the growing distress, stating that imposing taxes in a disputed region is unjustified and ultimately burdens the poorest sections of society. He pointed out that while taxes may appear to target businesses, the real impact is felt by consumers, as shopkeepers pass on the increased costs, further inflating the prices of daily necessities.

Residents also say that Pakistan has failed to curb inflation and continues to extract revenue from the region, worsening the economic crisis. According to locals, the prices of food and clothing have skyrocketed, leaving many struggling to afford even two meals a day. Families are reportedly unable to purchase basic items such as clothing for their children, reflecting the severity of the financial strain.

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Calls are growing for authorities to intervene and take measures to control inflation. Residents have urged the government to monitor black marketing and ensure that relief reaches those most affected by the rising costs.

At the same time, locals allege that key decisions affecting the region are made without public consultation, while voices of dissent are often suppressed. As a result, many feel that they are left to bear the brunt of economic challenges, which they describe as a continuation of systemic neglect and economic exploitation. (ANI)

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