Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur from May 15

Fujairah [UAE], April 12 (ANI/WAM): Fujairah International Airport has announced its partnership with IndiGo, India's fastest-growing airline, to launch two direct daily flights to Mumbai and Kannur starting from May 15, 2025.

This new partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between the Emirate of Fujairah and the Republic of India, offering travellers more travel options and easier access to new destinations, with a strong commitment to punctuality and well-organized flight schedules.

IndiGo's expansion into Fujairah Airport is set to offer passengers an improved travel experience with excellent customer service, modern aircraft, and timely schedules.

Advertisement

This partnership will significantly improve connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and India, offering more choices for travellers looking to visit family, friends, or business partners. The addition of these daily flights comes at a perfect time, as both Mumbai and Kannur are in high demand among residents and tourists alike.

Beyond regional connectivity, the introduction of these destinations is set to provide a major boost to Fujairah's tourism and business sectors. With more international visitors passing through Fujairah International Airport, they will have the opportunity to discover the region's natural beauty and exceptional tourist attractions, contributing to the local economy and enhancing the region's appeal as both a tourist and economic hub.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to welcome IndiGo to Fujairah International Airport," said Captain Esmail Al Baloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport. "This partnership enhances our mission to offer passengers more travel options while improving the connectivity of Fujairah with key destinations in India. We believe this will further cement Fujairah's position as a preferred gateway for both international and regional travellers, while also giving a significant boost to the local tourism industry."

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights from Mumbai and Kannur to Fujairah, a hidden gem in the UAE that's rich in natural beauty and economic potential. As our 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE (we already fly to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah & Sharjah), Fujairah offers a unique blend of mountainous landscapes and a thriving coastline on the Gulf of Oman. With its growing importance in trade, logistics, and tourism, we're confident that these new flights will further enhance regional connectivity. At IndiGo, we're committed to providing convenient, affordable, and seamless travel experiences that bring people and businesses closer together." (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)