Tehran [Iran], July 26 (ANI): Iran said its Army is "fully prepared for all scenarios" and has strengthened the air defence capabilities ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States, according to Iranian media.

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As reported by ISNA news agency, Iran Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said that the US had failed to achieve its objectives during the conflict and suggested Washington was reassessing its strategy, with the claim that it is allegedly under Israeli influence.

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"The situation for America is chaotic and undesirable, and they failed to achieve their goals in the Strait of Hormuz and in weakening Iran," he said.

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He added, "They are now seeking a new strategy; the possibility of withdrawal from the war, conditional on Israel's permission."

According to Tasnim News Agency, General Akraminia said that Iran had used the recent ceasfire period to rebuild and strengthen its military capabilities, particularly in the field of air defence.

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"We have tried to make good use of opportunities. The three-month ceasefire period was a good opportunity for our defence planning, particularly in the field of air defence," he said.

He said repaired air defence systems had been restored while new equipment had been integrated into the Army's operational structure, enhancing Iran's defensive capabilities.

Akraminia further claimed that the US had failed to achieve its objectives in a "war of aggression" against Iran.

He said Washington had failed in its goals of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, weakening Iran's defence capabilities, and undermining the resolve of the Iranian Armed Forces.

"Iran's Armed Forces have prepared for all possible scenarios and would deliver an appropriate response to any potential action," he said, warning that any continued US "aggression" could expand the geographical scope of the conflict and that Iran had developed new strategies to deal with such developments.

The response comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "Iran" would be one of the key issues on the agenda for his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Ahead of his departure, at the start of the weekly government meeting, Netanyahu said, "Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterwards to participate in the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has shelved plans for a major military escalation against Iran, opting to hold off on a wider offensive amid growing warnings from defence officials regarding critical shortages in the Pentagon's air defence stockpiles across the Middle East.

According to a report by The New York Times, military leaders cautioned that a broader campaign could dangerously deplete supplies of Patriot antimissile interceptors, exposing US troops, Gulf partners, and key installations to retaliatory strikes, while senior aides voiced concern over wider economic instability and escalating regional crises.

Concerns intensified after three US service members were killed on Thursday in Jordan when an enemy ballistic missile penetrated American defences during a barrage of Iranian drones and missiles, a senior US official told The New York Times. (ANI)

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