Funeral of Israeli hostage murdered in captivity to be held on Friday

Funeral of Israeli hostage murdered in captivity to be held on Friday

Tsahi Idan, who was an Israeli hostage murdered in captivity in Gaza and whose body was returned to Israel on Thursday, will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Einat this afternoon following a funeral procession from Tel Aviv.
ANI
Updated At : 07:22 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/TPS): Tsahi Idan, who was an Israeli hostage murdered in captivity in Gaza and whose body was returned to Israel on Thursday, will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Einat this afternoon following a funeral procession from Tel Aviv.

He will be buried beside his 18-year-old daughter, Maayan, who was killed in their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas's October 7 massacre.

Idan is survived by his wife and three children. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


