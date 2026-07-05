Funeral prayers for ex-Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, 4 family members enter second day in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Public funeral prayers for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran on Sunday, the second day of the farewell ceremony, Al Jazeera reported.

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The prayers will take place at the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei's body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.

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Funeral prayers were also held for the four members of Khamenei's family who were killed in the joint US-Israeli strike on February 28.

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According to Tasnim News Agency, "the capacity of the main courtyard of Mosalla was filled hours before the start of the congregational prayer".

Meanwhile, Iran's embassy in Armenia responded to Trump's comments, in which he said no shots would be fired during the funeral for Khamenei.

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The Iranian embassy issued a sharp statement, condemning remarks made amid the funeral proceedings for former Supreme Leader Khamenei. The embassy said ideals cannot be eliminated by killing a person.

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace. You don't understand these things because you have neither civilization, nor history, nor honor," the embassy said.

People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace. You don't understand these things because you have neither civilization, nor history, nor honor. https://t.co/TtWtNlzG3f — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) July 4, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor of the former Supreme Leader, will skip the six days of funeral ceremonies for his father now underway in Tehran, citing security concerns amid continued Israeli threats to assassinate him, as per Al Jazeera.

Despite not being seen in public ever since the succession, he said in a written statement that he had authorised the MoU signed by the Iranian and US presidents, despite holding a "different view" after receiving assurances from top Iranian officials that it would safeguard "the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front".

Following the prayers, funeral processions will be held in Tehran on Monday and in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday. Khamenei's body will then be flown to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala for more funeral proceedings and returned for burial in the Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (local time) paid tribute to former Supreme Leader Khamenei, saying his legacy of resistance continues to inspire nations across the world. The President also vowed to keep Khamenei's memory alive.

"President at the International Conference Leader of the Everlasting Resistance Today, by the grace of the guidance of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, the message of unity, dignity, independence, and resistance resonates among all nations I have not bid farewell to the martyred Leader, nor will I ever do so; he is forever alive in my mind and heart and will remain so," Pezeshkian said on X.

رئیس جمهور در همایش بین‌المللی رهبر جاویدان مقاومت 🔹️امروز به برکت هدایت‌های رهبر شهید انقلاب پیام وحدت عزت استقلال ومقاومت میان همه ملت‌ها طنین‌انداز شده 🔹️من با رهبر شهید وداع نکرده ونخواهم کرد ایشان تاهمیشه در ذهن و قلب من زنده است و زنده خواهدماندhttps://t.co/f8tnWcRCIB pic.twitter.com/Up4xgd6XZ6 — pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian2) July 4, 2026

Pezeshkian's remarks came as the public funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei entered its second day with mourners gathering in Tehran to cry, chant anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans, and call for revenge over his death, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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