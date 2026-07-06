Tehran [Iran], July 6 (ANI): Iran's state broadcaster Press TV reported that the funeral procession for the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, began on Monday morning in Tehran and is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours as mourners line the route, "the largest public gathering in the country's modern history."

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According to Press TV, the procession began at 6 am (local time) from Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, where Khamenei's body had lain in state for the past two days.

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"Organisers expect the procession to last 10 to 12 hours, winding along a 10-kilometre [6.2-mile] route through Damavand Street, Imam Hussein Square, Enqelab Street, Enqelab Square, Azadi Street, Azadi Square, and Shahid Lashgari Highway, located near the Mehrabad airport," Press TV reported.

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The Tasnim news agency reported that the vehicle carrying the sacred remains of the killed leader was now ready to enter the funeral procession route.

"The sacred remains of the martyred Imam and other martyrs will enter the funeral procession route in a short while," Tasnim reported.

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Tasnim also reported that a massive crowd had gathered at Tehran's Imam Hossein (AS) Square awaiting the arrival of the bodies for the funeral procession.

On Sunday, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani led funeral prayers for the martyred leader, his son-in-law Dr. Mesbah-ul-Hoda Bagheri-Kani, his daughter Zahra Haddad-Adel, his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi-Golpayegani, and Seyyedeh Bushra Hosseini-Khamenei.

Press TV said the funeral ceremonies will continue in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, followed by processions at the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala on Wednesday.

It reported that the burial is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9, at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, in accordance with Khamenei's will.

According to Press TV, delegations from scores of countries, including heads of state, prime ministers and senior officials from Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Tajikistan, Turkey and several other nations, arrived in Tehran to pay their respects on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of India for participating in the funeral ceremonies of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the gesture reflected the "deep historical, cultural, and human bonds" between the two countries.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony held in Tehran.

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who also attended the funeral, paid tribute to Khamenei.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who attended the funeral, also expressed solidarity with Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year, triggering heightened tensions across West Asia. Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral ceremonies, where Iranian political and military leaders pledged to continue his legacy and vowed accountability for those responsible for his death.

Following Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. According to Al Jazeera, he is expected to skip the six-day funeral ceremonies due to security concerns amid continued Israeli threats. (ANI)

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