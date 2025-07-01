Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday highlighted the Quad's significance, stating that it plays a crucial role in shaping the global future, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, D.C.

"We understand how important this partnership is. It is such an important partnership for the world; it's such an important partnership for our region. It's such an important partnership for the countries represented," she stated.

The Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, aims to support an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient.

During a joint press conference ahead of the meeting, the Australian FM underscored the urgency of collective action to address regional and global challenges as she echoed the US Secretary's remark from his confirmation hearings as the US Secretary of State at the US Senate.

"The importance of our partnership is highlighted by the urgency of the strategic challenges that we all face. In his testimony to his confirmation hearings, the Secretary spoke about the future of the 21st century being made in this region, being shaped in this region and Australia agrees," Wong added.

Wong described the Quad meeting as pivotal, set against a backdrop of escalating global competition and conflict, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

She highlighted the Quad's collective strength, noting that the grouping represents nearly 25 per cent of the world's population and over one-third of global GDP.

She further noted that the partnership focuses on practical cooperation in areas critical to regional security and prosperity, including technology, supply chains, and maritime security.

The Australian FM further emphasised that the Quad's collaborative efforts are designed to enhance safety and resilience in a rapidly changing region, addressing issues like technology development, supply chain diversification, and maritime security.

"We are independent sovereign nations. We bring our own perspectives and our own interests, and we also know this: that we are stronger when we work together... We all are cooperating on issues which are critical to the region's security and prosperity, such as technology, supply chains and maritime security - practical cooperation, which is all designed to make all of us safer in a region which continues to change," she further added.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The Quad's origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1, will take place between the countries' foreign ministers, which include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. (ANI)

