"Future of India, its neighbouring countries is interlinked": Ex Army Chief Manoj Naravane as Bangladesh boils

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Naravane (Retd) emphasised India's commitment to fostering good relations with neighbouring countries, highlighting the interconnectedness of regional well-being.

He stated that India's future is linked to its neighbours, underscoring the importance of maintaining positive ties amid turmoil in Bangladesh. Speaking about Bangladesh, Naravane refrained from commenting on internal matters, stressing India's focus on nurturing relationships. He noted that political rhetoric often spreads misinformation, emphasising the need for constructive engagement.

He said, "India has always tried to maintain good relations with other nations... We don't comment on others' situations... People say a lot of things in politics, which are not true... The future of India and its neighbouring countries is interlinked, and we all need and want to maintain good relations with them."

This comes amid Bangladesh unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, a prominent student activist and a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 2026 national elections, died on December 18, 2025, in Singapore while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during an attack in Dhaka.

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi concluded in Bangladesh on Saturday. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Hadi had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on Dec 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a post on X, said that "10 arrested in the Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case."

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," he added.

The arrested individuals are: Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB arrested them, while the police arrested the other three, namely, Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/2002402318399189331?s=20

"Among the arrested, seven were apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and three by the police. Those arrested by RAB are-- 1. Md. Limon Sarkar (19) 2. Md. Tarek Hossain (19) 3. Md. Manik Mia (20) 4. Ershad Ali (39) 5. Nijum Uddin (20) 6. Alomgir Hossain (38) and 7. Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). Those arrested by the police are-- 1. Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), 2. Md. Shahin Mia (19) and 3. Md. Nazmul. RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest the aforementioned individuals," he added.

Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)

