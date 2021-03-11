G-7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid

The agreements, which will be put to leaders next month at the G-7 summit in Elmau, Germany, were largely welcomed by climate activists

G-7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid

Japanese State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry KenichiÂ Hosoda, Japanese State Minister of the Environment ToshitakaÂ Ooka, German Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection SteffiÂ Lemke, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and British COP26 President AlokÂ Sharma attend a news conference during the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Camp

Berlin, May 27

Officials from the Group of Seven wealthy nations announced Friday that they will aim to largely end greenhouse gas emissions from their power sectors by 2035, making it highly unlikely that those countries will burn coal for electricity beyond that date.

Ministers from the G-7 countries meeting in Berlin also announced a target to have a “highly decarbonised road sector by 2030,” meaning that electric vehicles would dominate new car sales by the end of the decade.

And in a move aimed at ending the recurring conflict between rich and poor nations during international climate talks, the G-7 recognized for the first time the need to provide developing countries with additional financial aid to cope with the loss and damage caused by global warming.

The agreements, which will be put to leaders next month at the G-7 summit in Elmau, Germany, were largely welcomed by climate activists.

“The 2035 target for power sector decarbonisation is a real breakthrough. In practice, this means countries need to phase out coal by 2030 at the latest,” said Luca Bergamaschi, director of Rome-based campaign group ECCO.

Coal is a heavily polluting fossil fuel that's responsible for a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by humans. While there are ways to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide from the burning of coal, experts say it is almost impossible to reduce it to zero, meaning it will likely have to be the first fossil fuel to be phased out.

G-7 members Britain, France and Italy have already set themselves deadlines to stop burning coal for electricity in the next few years.

Germany and Canada are aiming for 2030; Japan wants more time; while the Biden administration has set a target of ending fossil fuel use for electricity generation in the United States by 2035.

A common target would put pressure on other major polluters to follow suit and build on the compromise deal reached at last year's UN climate summit, where nations committed merely to “phase down” rather than “phase out" coal — with no fixed date.

US climate envoy John Kerry called the agreements reached in Berlin “very comprehensive and forward-leaning.” "I think it will help lay the groundwork for what has to happen at the G-20," he told The Associated Press, referring to a meeting later this year of the broader Group of 20 leading and emerging economies, who are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions.

Getting all G-20 countries to sign on to the ambitious targets set by some of the most advanced economies will be difficult, as countries such as China, India and Indonesia remain heavily reliant on coal.

Under pressure to step up their financial aid to poor nations, the G-7 ministers in Berlin said they recognised that “action and support for vulnerable countries, populations and vulnerable groups need to be further scaled up.” This includes governments and companies “providing enhanced support regarding averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change,” they said.

Developing countries have for years demanded a clear commitment that they will receive funds to cope with the destruction wrought by climate change. Wealthy nations have resisted the idea, however, for fear of being held liable for costly disasters linked to their emissions.

“After years of roadblocks, the G-7 finally recognise that they need to financially support poor countries in addressing climate-related losses and damages," said David Ryfisch of the Berlin-based environmental campaign group Germanwatch.

“But that recognition is not enough, they need to put actual money on the table,” he added. "It is now up to (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz to mobilise significant financial commitments by leaders at the Elmau summit.” Germany's energy and climate minister, Robert Habeck, said the 40-page communique couldn't hide the fact that G-7 countries had long been laggards on combating global warming.

“But we're trying to make up for those things that didn't go so well in the past,” he said. “Including on climate finance.” Speaking at a former coal depot, later converted into a gas storage facility and now home to clean energy startups, Habeck also highlighted the pledge by G-7 countries to end what he called the “absurdity” of fossil fuel subsidies in the coming years.

Separately, the United States and Germany signed an agreement Friday to deepen their bilateral cooperation on shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The deal will see the two countries work together to develop and deploy technologies that will speed up that clean energy transition, particularly in the area of offshore wind power, zero-emissions vehicles and hydrogen.

The US and Germany pledged to also collaborate on promoting ambitious climate policies and energy security worldwide.

Kerry said both countries aim to reap the benefits of shifting to clean energy early, through the creation of new jobs and opportunities for businesses in the growing market for renewables.

Such markets depend on common standards of what hydrogen can be classified as “green,” for example. Officials will now work on reaching a common definition to ensure that hydrogen produced on one side of the Atlantic can be sold on the other side.

Habeck said the agreement reflected the urgency of tackling global warming. Scientists have said steep emissions cuts need to happen worldwide this decade if the goals set in the 2015 Paris climate accord are to be met.

“Time is literally running out,” Habeck said, calling climate change “the challenge of our political generation.” - AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

5
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

6
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

7
Ludhiana

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

8
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

9
Chandigarh

Degrees awarded at IISER-Mohali convocation

10
Punjab NAS-2021 Report

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Don't Miss

View All
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking ‘where will the dog go?’
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Top News

7 soldiers killed as vehicles falls into Shyok river near Loc in Turtuk sector of Ladakh

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...

NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...

Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years in disproportionate assets case

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case

The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian

The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated at Indo-Pak border

Operation Bluestar anniversary: 4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in Amritsar

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh's summer retreat

Digging Case: MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Don't mingle with Pakistani locals, Sikh pilgrims told

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

Roof of house collapses in Punjab's Dera Bassi; man has a narrow escape

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Haryana performs better than Delhi in all subjects in Class III, V, VIII, X

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint in Jalandhar

Sports trials in Jalandhar: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials