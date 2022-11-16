G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, November 16
Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal.
“We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C,” a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said. “This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries.” The leaders’ declaration, issued following a summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, urged delegates at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt to “urgently scale up” efforts at the summit on the issue of mitigating and adapting to climate change.
It also made reference to the need to accelerate “efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards just transitions.”
