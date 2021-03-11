G7 countries to provide USD 19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other leaders spoke this week about the need for allies to put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine 'get through' the Russian invasion

G7 countries to provide USD 19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is visible on a screen during the finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting of the Group of 7 (G7) most industrialised nations in Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany. Reuters

Koenigswinter, May 20

The Group of Seven leading economies agreed Friday to provide USD 19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to ensure its finances do not hinder its ability to defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters that USD 9.5 billion of the total amount was mobilised at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers in Koenigswinter, Germany, this week.

“We agreed that Ukraine’s financial situation must have no influence on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself successfully,” he said. “We need to do our utmost to end this war.” Russia’s invasion touched on almost every topic of the finance ministers’ meetings this week, from the need to reduce reliance on Russian energy to reforming relationships between countries to maintain economic stability.

“Russia’s war of aggression is causing global economic disruptions, impacting the security of global energy supply, food production and exports of food and agricultural commodities, as well as the functioning of global supply chains in general,” a G-7 statement says.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other leaders spoke this week about the need for allies to put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine “get through” the Russian invasion.

“All of us pledged to do what’s necessary to fill the gap,” Yellen said Thursday as the ministers finished their first of two days of talks.

“We’re going to put together the resources that they need.” The International Monetary Fund’s latest world economic outlook says Ukraine’s economy is projected to shrink by 35 per cent this year and next.

The finance ministers of the G-7 — which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US — also have grappled with deepening inflation, food security concerns and other economic issues during their talks.

A communique marking the end of their meetings addressed commitments to addressing debt distress in low-income countries, trying to ease the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and staving off inflation rates “that have reached levels not seen for decades.” As the finance ministers were meeting in Germany, the US overwhelmingly approved its own USD 40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies. A portion of the US funding was included in the G-7 package for Ukraine.

The United Kingdom committed USD 50 million toward Ukraine from the London-based European Bank of Reconstruction and Development, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

“This comes on top of the USD 950m in loan guarantees that the UK has already committed to significantly scale up World Bank lending to the Government of Ukraine to help meet urgent fiscal need,” according to a news release from Sunak’s office.

This week was a rally for funds to Ukraine and those affected by the war.

Treasury and several global development banks announced Wednesday that they would spend tens of billions to work “swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops.

That money will be spent on supporting farmers, addressing the fertilizer supply crisis, and developing land for food production, among other issues.

Other issues of concern for G-7 finance leaders touched on the need for countries to increase scrutiny and regulation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and streamlining pandemic responses. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

8
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

9
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

10
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before cour...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped: Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments