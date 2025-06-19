G7 fails to reach ambitious joint agreements after Trump’s exit

Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Iran conflict but failed to reach major agreements on those and many other top issues — closing a summit that was forced to try and show how the wealthy nations’ club might still shape global policy despite the early departure of US President Trump.

Advertisement

Canadian PM Mark Carney and his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan were joined during Tuesday’s final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The remaining leaders agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardise global access to critical minerals. They also pledged to limit the downsides of AI on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the “technological revolution.”

Advertisement

There was consensus on other issues, but though the summit was meant to showcase unity on top global concerns, no joint statement on the conflict in Ukraine was released. The French president warned against the US pushing for regime change in Iran.