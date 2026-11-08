Gadi Eisenkot calls for "National Emergency Government" after President Herzog tasks him with forming new Israeli government

Jerusalem [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday called for the formation of a "national emergency government" after Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasked him with forming the country's next government, following a decisive show of support from 67 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset.

In a post on X, Eisenkot said, “Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything to ensure we are worthy.”

The development marks a major political setback for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose bid to retain power suffered a blow after a majority of Knesset factions recommended Eisenkot to lead the next government.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the President of Israel, Herzog's decision came after consultations with representatives of political factions and discussions with both Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

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"At the conclusion of the round of consultations, factions comprising 67 Knesset members recommended to the president of the State of Israel that the chairman of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, be tasked with forming the government," the statement said.

Meanwhile, factions representing 46 lawmakers recommended Netanyahu, while seven lawmakers chose not to endorse either candidate.

Eisenkot's backing comprises the Jewish-led opposition bloc, which holds 48 seats, the Arab Ra'am party with eight seats, and the Joint List with 11 seats. The Joint List's unanimous endorsement proved crucial in helping him cross the 61-seat majority threshold.

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Netanyahu, meanwhile, suffered a further setback after the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party refrained from endorsing him, signalling a potential fracture in his long-standing political alliance.

A former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Eisenkot will have up to six weeks to negotiate with prospective coalition partners and secure the parliamentary support required to form the government.

He has outlined a four-pillar framework for the proposed emergency administration, including recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the Declaration of Independence, ensuring universal national and military conscription, and dismantling Hamas' military and political wings. (ANI)

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