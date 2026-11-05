Gadi Eisenkot looks to deepen US-Israel Partnership, says Democratic values will remain at core of bilateral ties

Jerusalem [Israel], November 5 (ANI): Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to renew and deepen Israel's partnership with the United States, emphasising that shared democratic values and mutual security interests will remain central to bilateral ties, as he prepares to lead efforts to form a new government in Israel following the opposition's electoral victory.

In a post on X addressed to Israel's friends in the United States and around the world, Eisenkot said the Israeli people had voted for political change and that efforts were underway to establish a new administration as soon as possible.

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“The bond between Israel and the United States is more than an alliance between governments. It is a partnership between peoples, built over generations, sustained by shared democratic values, and strengthened by the conviction that our nations are more secure and more prosperous when we stand together,” he said.

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Eisenkot pledged that under his leadership, Israel would work to strengthen the bipartisan foundations of the relationship and cooperate with Washington and other allies to promote regional stability and economic opportunities.

“Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it, and work with our allies to advance a Middle East defined not simply by the absence of conflict, but by the presence of opportunity and cooperation,” he said.

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He also expressed his willingness to work with US President Donald Trump and his administration, acknowledging their friendship and commitment to Israel.

“I look forward to working closely and constructively with President Trump and his administration, whose friendship and commitment to Israel we deeply value,” Eisenkot said, adding that both countries could advance shared security interests, strengthen regional stability and create new avenues for prosperity across the Middle East.

On the domestic front, Eisenkot said he intended to bring new leadership to Israel and form a national emergency government as soon as possible.

“Our democracy remains strong and vibrant. We are working to fulfill the will of the Israeli people by forming a new government as soon as possible - a national emergency government,” he said.

He described his vision as a “Jewish and democratic Israel” committed to liberal values, equality for all and confidence in its future.

Eisenkot's remarks come after leaders of Israel's opposition parties formally backed him as their candidate for Prime Minister on November 3. Following a meeting in Herzliya, Yashar party chief Eisenkot, B'Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan agreed to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government.

The opposition alliance said it intended to use its parliamentary majority in the 26th Knesset to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and establish a new administration without triggering another election.

The developments also coincide with a political shift in Washington, where Democrats have been projected to secure control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

The Republican Party has since faced a leadership shake-up, with House Speaker Mike Johnson deciding not to contest the post of House minority leader, while Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have entered the leadership race.

The Democratic takeover is expected to give the party greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration and influence legislation during the remaining two years of his presidency. (ANI)

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