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Home / World / "Game changer for trade": MEA highlights Romania's key role in India-EU partnership during President Murmu's visit

"Game changer for trade": MEA highlights Romania's key role in India-EU partnership during President Murmu's visit

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Bucharest [Romania], July 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu's official visit to Romania from July 23-25 has significantly bolstered bilateral commercial ties, with both nations identifying key sectors for expansion and emphasising the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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Addressing a special media briefing on the visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, detailed President Murmu's high-level engagements, including a bilateral meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and a joint address with Romanian President Nicusor Dan at the India-Romania Business Forum.

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The Business Forum brought together approximately 200 business representatives, including a prominent Indian delegation led by FICCI, CII, and ASSOCHAM. The delegation represented critical growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

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"The focus of the deliberations at the Business Forum was enhancing collaborations in '3 Ts': Trade, Technology, Tourism, and of course, Talent," George said, noting that Romania's strategic position within the European Union offers significant advantages for Indian enterprises.

"Romania, being a member of the European Union, offers huge scope for Indian companies to produce for the domestic as well as for the broader European market. With the presence of around 1,000 Indian companies in Romania, it will create long-term opportunities for more collaboration," he added.

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Discussions between President Murmu and Prime Minister Bolojan focused heavily on bilateral engagement and the broader India-EU relationship following the landmark FTA agreed upon earlier this year.

"The conclusion of the India-EU FTA and adoption of the 'India-EU Towards 2030' joint comprehensive strategic agenda identifying important areas of cooperation like sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity would be a game changer in expanding and enhancing the trade and investment ties with the EU, including with Romania," MEA Secretary (West) noted.

Responding to queries about the roadmap for doubling bilateral trade over the next three years, the MEA confirmed that necessary policy frameworks are now firmly established.

"We have the framework in place. And with the FTA in place, there is every possibility of more opportunities for businesses to engage," he said.

Achieving this growth will depend primarily on sustained private-sector engagement, expanded trade missions, and stronger ties between Romanian businesses and industrial hubs across Indian states.

"The businesses of both countries need to engage closely. There need to be more business delegations from here to India, more from India to Romania, more interaction," added George.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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