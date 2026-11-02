Garment workers protest: Bangladesh Home Minister alleges former Awami League-linked factory owners fuelling unrest

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 2 (ANI): Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday alleged that industrialists and factory owners with links to the former Awami League government were instigating unrest in the country's garment sector, as workers' protests demanding higher wages entered their third consecutive day.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at the Secretariat, Salahuddin claimed that some former lawmakers and ministers were involved in fuelling the unrest, as reported by The Daily Star.

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"Some of them were MPs, ministers or state ministers at different times. We have information that these industrialists are behind the unrest, and it has been established," he said, as quoted by The Daily Star.

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The minister alleged that groups supporting the ousted regime were exploiting workers to create instability through highway blockades, arson and violence and claimed that some individuals operating under the banner of labour organisations were involved in the activities.

Salahuddin said the government had collected video footage, audio recordings and other evidence relating to violent incidents, adding that some individuals had already been brought to justice.

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"We want to make it clear that those involved in activities against workers' interests, violating law and order and conspiring to create instability will be dealt with sternly," he said, as quoted by Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, the minister also alleged that some factory owners had deliberately shut their establishments to aggravate the situation. BGMEA and BKMEA leaders had agreed to provide the government with a list of factories allegedly closed with ulterior motives.

The authorities had also sought details of labour leaders and organisations suspected of instigating the unrest.

The Home Minister maintained that genuine garment workers and their organisations were not involved in the violence, as they would not want to jeopardise their livelihoods.

He said the government had initially attempted to resolve the situation through dialogue despite receiving intelligence warnings about possible unrest. However, law enforcement agencies had now been instructed to take firm action against attempts to incite violence or disrupt public order.

Addressing workers' demands for higher wages, Salahuddin said the government had constituted a minimum wage board on Sunday, which could hold its first meeting on Monday to discuss a revised wage structure.

He said the revised minimum wage would be determined through discussions, noting that the existing three-year wage review period ends in December.

According to The Daily Star, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed authorities to protect workers' interests and consider their living standards while determining the revised wage structure.

The government was also scheduled to meet representatives of labour organisations at 3 pm on Monday to discuss the situation.

Salahuddin further said that some factories in Gazipur and Kaliakair, which had remained closed for a day amid the unrest, reopened on Monday. However, several other units continued to remain shut due to reasons unrelated to the protests, including financial difficulties and declining export orders.

The minister's remarks came as garment workers continued demonstrations for the third consecutive day, demanding a substantial increase in their minimum monthly wages.

Protests were reported in Gazipur's Konabari and Chandra areas near Dhaka, which house a large number of garment factories. Several factory owners have suspended operations amid fears of attacks and continuing security concerns.

The current minimum monthly wage for garment workers in Bangladesh stands at BDT 12,500, while workers are demanding an increase to BDT 30,000.

The demand has gained momentum following the government's recent announcement of a revised pay scale for government employees, which roughly doubles their salaries and benefits. (ANI)

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