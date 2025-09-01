DT
Home / World / Gas prices in Israel to go up from today

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 1 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces that at midnight between Sunday and Monday (01.09.2025-31.08.2025), the prices of fuel products that are under supervision and sold to consumers at gas stations will be increased.

The maximum price per litre of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.16 Shekels (USD 2.14) per litre, an increase of 0.09 Shekels from the previous update at the start of August. The surcharge for full service will be 0.25 Shekels per litre (including VAT), an increase of 0.01 Shekels from the previous update. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

