Home / World / Gas prices to drop slightly in July

Gas prices to drop slightly in July

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration in Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that at midnight between Thursday and Friday (31.07.2025-01.08.2025), the prices of fuel products that are under supervision and sold to consumers at gas stations will be reduced.

The maximum price per litre of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.07 Shekels (USD 2.08) per litre, a decrease of 0.08 Shekels from the previous update. The surcharge for full service will be 0.24 Shekels per litre (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update.

Director of the Fuel and Gas Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Batsheva Abuhatsira: "Last month, there was a decrease in international gasoline prices, a trend that also affected fuel prices in Israel, so that the price of fuel at the station will be the lowest since the beginning of 2024. The decrease in price is affected by 2 main factors: a decrease of approximately 3 per cent in the price of international gasoline during the month of July, as well as the weakening of the dollar against the shekel by approximately 1 per cent compared to the previous month.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure once again reminds us to compare prices at gas stations and wishes every Israeli household a safe and pleasant journey." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

