Gave Israel AI for war: Microsoft

AP
Washington, Updated At : 10:39 AM May 18, 2025 IST
Microsoft said employee concerns and media reports had prompted the company to launch an internal review and hire an external firm to undertake 'additional fact-finding.' Reuters file
Microsoft acknowledged on Thursday that it sold advanced AI and cloud computing services to the Israeli military during the war in Gaza and aided in efforts to locate and rescue Israeli hostages.

But the company also said it has found no evidence that its Azure platform and AI tech were used to target or harm Gazans. The blog post on Microsoft’s corporate website appears to be the company’s first acknowledgement of its involvement in the war.

