Gaza becoming "graveyard of children, starving people," says UNRWA chief, as nearly 800 killed at aid centres

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI): Gaza has become the graveyard of children and starving people, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, adding that Tel Aviv is engineering a "cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill" in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

Recently, Gaza's government office said that at least 773 Palestinians have been killed and 5101 injured since May 27 while waiting for food aid distribution sites run by the United States and Israel-backed GHS.

https://x.com/UNLazzarini/status/1943597836970385784

Advertisement

"Inaction and silence are complicities. Under our watch, #Gaza has become the graveyard of children and starving people," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"No way out. Their choice is between 2 deaths: starvation or being shot at. The most cruel and machiavellian scheme to kill, in total impunity. Our norms and values are being buried. Inaction will bring more chaos. Time to act is overdue," he added.

Advertisement

According to Al Jazeera, Lazzarini's comments came after the Israeli military killed 15 people, including nine children and four women, as they waited in line for nutritional supplements in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Thursday. His response came on the day, with medical sources confirming that 45 people had been killed, 11 of them near a GHF-run aid centre in Rafah.

Earlier in the day, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said between May and July 7, the UN had recorded 798 killings near aid points in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

Israeli soldiers and US contractors working with GHF have admitted to shooting unarmed Palestinians gathering for food, according to separate recent reports by Israeli outlet Haaretz and The Associated Press news agency.

Reporting from the UN in New York, Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo said that Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), had given a briefing in which he reported the situation in Gaza was "the worst that he has ever seen it".

Skau, who had just returned from his fourth trip to Gaza, had said the WFP had enough food to feed the entire population of Gaza for two months, but the trucks were not being let in.

Instead, Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to rely on the GHF. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)