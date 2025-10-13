Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The releases came as President Donald Trump was in Israel to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, an agreement that he declared had effectively ended the war and opened the door to building a durable peace in the Middle East.

Under the deal, Israel released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and is to allow a surge of food and aid supplies into famine-stricken Gaza.

Trump will discuss the US-proposed deal and post-war plans with other leaders in Egypt later Monday.

Here's the latest:

The bodies of 60 Palestinians were recovered in Gaza

Gaza's Health Ministry says the bodies of 60 Palestinians have been recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings and brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

That brought the number of recovered bodies to 200 in the past four days since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect and Israeli troops pulled back from some parts of Gaza.

The ministry says many dead are still under the rubble, particularly in areas inaccessible to first responders.

Israel's campaign in Gaza killed more than 67,800 Palestinians, according to the health ministry. The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants but says around half of the dead were women and children.

Iran declines invitation for Gaza summit

Iran's Foreign Ministry said it declined an invitation to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in Egypt, based on its interests as well as the US “unilateralistic policy.”

The spokesman for the ministry, Esmail Baghaei, told reporters that the decision came after discussion both inside the ministry and other decision-making bodies in the country. “Positive and negative dimensions of any decision, including participation and avoiding participation, were calculated and eventually led to a decision that secures betterments and interests of the country.”

UN chief says he is profoundly relieved

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “profoundly relieved” that the Israeli hostages in Gaza have regained their freedom and will be reunited with their families after the “immense suffering” they have endured.

Guterres, in a statement, also reiterated his call for the release of the remains of the deceased hostages. The statement was issued from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders were gathering to throw their weight behind the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“I urge all parties to build on this momentum and to honour their commitments under the ceasefire to end the nightmare in Gaza,” Guterres said. “The United Nations is working to support all efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of civilians.”

Erdogan will also attend the Gaza summit in Egypt

The Turkish leader, whose government played a key role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire, is expected to deliver a speech and hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders attending the summit, according to a statement from his office.

The summit will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and bring together leaders from more than 20 countries.

Trump enters the Knesset chamber ahead of his speech

Sustained applause and blaring trumpets greeted Trump. The chamber was crowded with lawmakers but also US officials — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defence.

Dan Caine, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, was also attending. Trump's speech was set to begin far later than originally scheduled.

He met beforehand with the families of some of the hostages once held by Hamas in Gaza.

Later on Monday, he was set to fly to Egypt to participate in a summit with world leaders.

Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel arrive in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Israel is freeing more than 1,900 prisoners and detainees on Monday after Hamas released all remaining living hostages held in Gaza under the ceasefire deal.

The buses arrived in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, after leaving Ofer prison. At least one bus also crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners Office said.

Trump engagement crucial for Gaza ceasefire: Egypt

Egypt's foreign minister said that the success of President Donald Trump's vision for peace in the region is his continued commitment, including applying pressure on the parties, and “even deployment on the ground” of an international force expected to carry out peacekeeping duties.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said it is crucial to ensure that Israel and Hamas fully implement the first phase of the ceasefire deal so that the parties, with international backing, can begin negotiations on the second phase. That is more difficult, more complicated, and we have to keep President Trump engaging. It is very, very important because it is all about his engagement.”

Hamas welcomes Trump's remarks that the war in Gaza is over

A Hamas spokesman has welcomed Trump's remarks that the war in Gaza is over. Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Hazem Kassem urged mediators and the international community to ensure that Israel won't resume the war.