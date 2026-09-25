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Home / World / Gaza genocide ‘biggest lie of century’, says Bibi at UNGA

Gaza genocide ‘biggest lie of century’, says Bibi at UNGA

Calls delegates ‘moral cowards’ as scores walk out

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Agencies
United Nations, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a pager as he addresses the 81st UNGA at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters
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Allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza are not only false but “the biggest lie of the century”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders Thursday in a speech that asserted his nation’s right to wage war against Iran — and was not heard by scores of delegates who trooped out before he started speaking.

‘Attacking Iran one of the easiest decisions’

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Netanyahu, his voice rising in emphasis, said attacking Iran “was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make” and denounced as “moral cowards” a mass of delegates who walked out of the UN General Assembly when he took the podium to speak.

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“In defending itself, Israel is also also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall,”Netanyahu said. “In fact, I want you to know that many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes.” When Netanyahu walked to the rostrum, a mix of cheers, boos and mass walkouts erupted. Scores of delegates marched out and a majority of visible seats sat empty afterward.

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