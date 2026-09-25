Gaza genocide ‘biggest lie of century’, says Bibi at UNGA

Allegations of Israeli genocide in Gaza are not only false but “the biggest lie of the century”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders Thursday in a speech that asserted his nation’s right to wage war against Iran — and was not heard by scores of delegates who trooped out before he started speaking.

‘Attacking Iran one of the easiest decisions’

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Netanyahu, his voice rising in emphasis, said attacking Iran “was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make” and denounced as “moral cowards” a mass of delegates who walked out of the UN General Assembly when he took the podium to speak.

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“In defending itself, Israel is also also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall,”Netanyahu said. “In fact, I want you to know that many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes.” When Netanyahu walked to the rostrum, a mix of cheers, boos and mass walkouts erupted. Scores of delegates marched out and a majority of visible seats sat empty afterward.