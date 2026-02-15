Gaza hospital lashes out after aid group confirms terror presence

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): Gaza's Nasser Hospital hit back at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) after the embattled French humanitarian organization suspended nonessential activities at the Khan Yunis medical center due to the presence of armed men and a "suspicion of weapons transfers."

Advertisement

In a statement sent via the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, the hospital claimed that the armed men seen at the Khan Yunis medical facility were not Hamas or Islamic Jihad operatives but police engaged in "protective, civilian and lawful" activities.

Advertisement

MSF announced on Saturday that it had suspended nonessential medical activities at Nasser Hospital after its staff observed armed men, some masked, inside the compound. The NGO cited concerns over "a recent situation of suspicion of movement of weapons" and reports that armed men were arresting patients.

Advertisement

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) tweeted, "After too long, MSF has finally admitted what Israel has been saying all along: Hamas abuses Nasser Hospital as a terror base." It added, "The obvious question is: where was MSF until now? If MSF now acknowledges Hamas' deep presence in a hospital they work in, why has it repeatedly refused basic transparency--such as submitting staff lists--to ensure its organization has not been infiltrated by Hamas operatives?"

Several Israeli hostages, including David Cunio, were held at Nasser Hospital. In May 2025, Israel struck what it called "key" Hamas terrorists operating a command-and-control center inside the Nasser compound.

Advertisement

One month before the strike, Mohammed Saqer, the hospital's head of nursing, revealed he had urged terror groups to leave the hospital to protect it from being targeted or shut down.

At the beginning of February, Israel announced that it would terminate all MSF activities in Gaza, Judea and Samaria after the organization failed to provide a list of Palestinian staff.

In 2024, the Israel Defense Forces released photos of Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket specialist Fadi al-Wadiya wearing the terror group's uniform after MSF confirmed he was a staffer but denied he was a terrorist.

According to the Israeli military, 85 percent of Gaza's hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror.

Other Gazans have told Israeli interrogators that Hamas deeply embedded itself in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals as a base for attacks. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)