Gaza patients will die if not evacuated: WHO

Geneva, April 3

The destruction of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza will require more medical evacuations and ultimately cause more deaths if these are not carried out swiftly, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces, who left the hospital in Gaza City on Monday after a two-week operation, detained hundreds of suspected Palestinian militants and left a swathe destroyed buildings in their wake.

“The people who need medical evacuation will increase, and medical evacuation is already slow,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“People will die because they will not get the services either from Shifa or because of slow evacuation, because they cannot be evacuated.” Only 10

of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are still able to function even partially, Tedros said, adding the

situation on the ground looked “disastrous”. — Reuters

#Gaza #Israel