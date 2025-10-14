DT
PT
Home / World / Gaza: Suspects shot after ignoring warnings not to enter the yellow line

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 (ANI/TPS): IDF forces in Gaza opened fire on suspects who approached them in the north of the Strip and crossed the yellow line earlier today, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasised that this was a violation of the agreement and that attempts had been made to warn the suspects before firing. The suspects did not respond and continued to approach the forces, who then fired in order to eliminate the threat.

It was also stated that reports of terrorists infiltrating the defensive perimeter were incorrect.

The IDF calls on Gaza residents "to follow IDF instructions and not approach the deployed forces."

Five casualties were reported in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

