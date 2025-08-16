DT
Home / World / GCC Secretary-General, Czech Deputy FM discuss upcoming Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait

GCC Secretary-General, Czech Deputy FM discuss upcoming Gulf-European Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
Prague [Czech Republic], August 16 (ANI/ WAM): The upcoming Gulf-European joint ministerial meeting, scheduled to be held in Kuwait this October, was at the forefront of discussions between Jasem Mohamed Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Eduard Hulicius, during their meeting in Prague, the Czech capital.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral Gulf-Czech relations, particularly in the fields of tourism, medicine and healthcare, and energy.

A number of regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, and views were exchanged on them. (ANI/ WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

