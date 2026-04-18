icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / GCC Secretary-General praises UAE role in adoption of IMO Legal Committee resolution, welcomes its content

GCC Secretary-General praises UAE role in adoption of IMO Legal Committee resolution, welcomes its content

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, welcomed the resolution adopted by the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its 113th session, which strongly condemned Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its attacks, threats against vessels in the region, and assaults on the territories of GCC member states and Jordan.

Advertisement

He also welcomed the committee's condemnation of Iran's threats related to the laying of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, as well as the toll system imposed on ships transiting the strait, according to relevant reports.

Advertisement

GCC Secretary-General commended the role of the UAE in preparing this important resolution adopted by the committee, underscoring the importance of the international community implementing the resolution in accordance with international law and ensuring the unimpeded passage of ships through the strait. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts