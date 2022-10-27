 Gen Bajwa was given ‘lucrative offer’ in March amidst political turmoil in Pakistan: Army : The Tribune India

Gen Bajwa was given ‘lucrative offer’ in March amidst political turmoil in Pakistan: Army

The press conference came as the country was grappling with different versions about the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and indirect allegations against the armed forces

Gen Bajwa was given ‘lucrative offer’ in March amidst political turmoil in Pakistan: Army

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File photo



PTI

Islamabad, October 27

Pakistan’s ISI chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said on Thursday that Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a “lucrative offer” in March by the then government amidst the political turmoil, as the powerful top spy launched a veiled attack on ousted premier Imran Khan at an unprecedented press conference.

“I am aware that you are surprised by my presence,” Lt Gen Anjum told reporters in the first-ever media interaction by any ISI chief in Pakistan’s history.

The press conference came as the country was grappling with different versions about the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and indirect allegations against the armed forces.

Sharif was shot dead at a police checkpoint at an hour’s distance from Nairobi on Sunday night, creating a storm in the country. The Kenyan police later said it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

“As chief of this agency (Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI), I cannot remain silent when they are targeted for no reason,” he said, nearly seven months after the the government led by cricketer-turned-politician Khan was ousted after a no-confidence motion was passed by the National Assembly amidst political turmoil and allegations of US interference.

Lt Gen Anjum said the nation had given him the responsibility to take secrets to the grave. “But when needed and when necessary, I will bring those facts to light”.

He said the officers, including Quetta Corps commander, killed in Lasbela areas of Balochistan in a helicopter crash were mocked.

He said words like “neutral and janwar” were used against the army to illustrate that the institution was indulging in sedition.

These words were also being used because the institution refused to bend to an “unconstitutional and illegal act”, the ISI chief said in hard hitting words. He, however, didn’t explain the illegal acts.

Lt Gen Anjum said that in March there was “a lot of pressure” but the institution and the army chief Gen Bajwa decided to limit the military to its constitutional role.

In March, Gen Bajwa was given a “lucrative offer” for an indefinite extension in his tenure, he said. “It was made in front of me. He (Gen Bajwa) rejected it because he wanted the institution to move forward from a controversial role to a constitutional role,” the ISI chief said, without naming former premier Khan.

Bajwa, who is on a three-year extension, is set to retire next month.

“Last year, the establishment decided that it would restrict itself to its constitutional role [...] The army had an intense discussion and we reached the conclusion that the country’s benefit lies in us restricting ourselves to our constitutional role and remaining out of politics,” he said.

Recalling that the army chief was called a traitor and his family was also targeted, the ISI chief asked, “If you see him as a traitor, then why do you meet him through the back door?” “You meet quietly at night through the back door and express your unconstitutional wishes but call [the army chief] a traitor in broad daylight. That’s a big contradiction between your words and your actions,” he said, in a veiled attack on former Prime Minister Khan.

He confirmed that slain journalist Sharif was in contact with the military establishment even when he was out of the country and Pakistan was not convinced about the story of his killing.

“Perhaps we and the government are not fully convinced. That’s why the government has formed a team that will head to Kenya,” he said.

Sharif, a former reporter and TV anchor with ARY TV, and known for his proximity to former Prime Minister Khan, had fled to Kenya after he was booked on charges of sedition and peddling “anti-state” narrative by Pakistan’s security agencies earlier this year.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, apparently lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI chief last year.

Finally, Khan agreed but it soured his ties with the army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

The ISI is Pakistan’s powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

At the outset of the press conference, Military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the purpose of the media interaction was to shed light on the killing of journalist Sharif and the circumstances surrounding it.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed of the sensitivity of today’s press conference.

Calling late Sharif as an “icon of journalism”, the spokesperson said that he belonged to a military family whose father and brother served in armed forces of the country. He termed the death of Sharif as an “unfortunate incident” and said the presser was necessary to distinguish “facts, fiction and opinion”.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that a false narrative was built around the so-called cypher conspiracy when there was none and the army had informed the political leadership about it.

He said that late Sharif had met Khan several times who fed him about the cypher story. “As a result, it was stated that he was shown meeting minutes and the cypher,” he said, adding that facts between his death and the cypher story should be determined.

“It was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from reality,” he said, adding the journalists were given wrong information to defame Pakistan.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a ‘threat letter’ from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. The US has bluntly rejected the allegations.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

7
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala