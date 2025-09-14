DT
Home / World / 'Gen Z' protests: Nepal Police re-arrest 3,723 escaped jail inmates

'Gen Z' protests: Nepal Police re-arrest 3,723 escaped jail inmates

Over 10,320 prisoners are still at large
article_Author
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Recent protests in Kathmandu. Reuters/file photo
More than 3,700 inmates, who had escaped from different jails during the violent anti-government protests in Nepal last week, have been arrested again, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that 3,723 inmates have been brought to jails till Sunday afternoon.

However, as 10,320 prisoners are still at large, he urged the public to remain alert.

Some of the prisoners returned voluntarily while Indian police also helped to arrest those who tried to escape to India, he said.

A campaign by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force to arrest the escaped prisoners is underway, DIG Ghimire said.

The prisoners had escaped on September 9 due to the vandalism, arson and demonstration following the Gen-Z protests against corruption and a ban on various social media sites that forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

