General Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi

PTI

Karachi, February 7

Pakistan’s former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday laid to rest with full military honours in an army graveyard here in the presence of his relatives and several retired and serving military officers.

The 79-year-old former President’s funeral prayers were held at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir Cantonment in the afternoon in a low key ceremony which was neither attended by President Arif Alvi, nor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and former army chiefs — Qamar Javed Bajwa, Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and Aslam Beg — attended the funeral.

Political leaders, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Muqam and Imran Ismail, were also in attendance.