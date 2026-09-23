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Home / World / Geneva: Activist highlights human rights concerns in Sindh at UNHRC

Geneva: Activist highlights human rights concerns in Sindh at UNHRC

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): Human rights activist Maqbool Ahmed Channa raised concerns over several human rights cases in Pakistan during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Speaking during the General Debate, Channa highlighted the case of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and his six companions, who, according to him, were killed on September 20, 1996. He said that despite several years having passed, the case was still pending before the Sindh High Court.

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Channa also raised the case of Priya Kumari, a girl from Sindh who, he said, was kidnapped seven years ago when she was only seven years old. He said the case remained pending and called for justice for the victim.

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He further referred to the case of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was killed in Tharparkar, Sindh. Channa said the case was still under trial and raised concerns over the need for accountability.

Channa also spoke about human rights advocate Imaan Mazari, alleging that she was sentenced within seven days for raising her voice on human rights issues and for advocating for Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch.

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Calling for greater attention to the cases, Channa said that justice was essential for establishing peace.

“We need justice. Without justice, there’s no peace,” he said during his intervention at the Human Rights Council. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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